Maharashtra rains unprecedented calamity, says Sharad Pawar; seeks decisive work from govt

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed deep concern over the extensive damage caused by heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, saying the unprecedented calamity has devastated farmers and disrupted rural life, and urged the state government to prioritise relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a post on X, Pawar, a former chief minister of the state, said the disaster has not only destroyed crops but also resulted in the large-scale death of livestock, pushing the agrarian community into severe distress.

"The impact of this natural calamity is not confined to farmers alone. Small and large businesses, artisans, agricultural labourers, and members of the traditional Balutedar and backward communities in villages have also been badly affected," he said.

Highlighting the worsening situation in rural areas, Pawar pointed to an acute shortage of fuel and essential food supplies, calling for the immediate activation and strengthening of the public distribution system (PDS).

"There is a high risk of disease outbreaks, and healthcare facilities must be made available without delay. Education has also been severely disrupted and needs urgent attention," he added.

The former Union minister also criticised the frequent visits by ministers and elected representatives to the affected regions.

Such visits have diverted the focus of the administration to fulfilling protocol obligations rather than conducting damage assessments and implementing relief measures, he pointed out.

"These visits are delaying assessments, which in turn is slowing down relief operations," Pawar warned.

Recalling the state's response during the 1993 Latur earthquake, Pawar said, as the then chief minister, he had stopped visits by public representatives and even requested the prime minister and other leaders to postpone their tours to ensure relief efforts were not obstructed.

"In view of the scale of destruction, it is essential to immediately deploy additional manpower and officials from the revenue, agriculture, irrigation and other departments from neighbouring districts to conduct timely assessments and deliver effective assistance," Pawar said.

Having handled major crises such as the Mumbai bomb blasts and the Latur earthquake, Pawar emphasised the crucial role played by the state machinery in rebuilding homes and lives during such disasters.

"Maharashtra's government machinery has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment and capability in times of crisis. All that is needed now is for us to stand firmly behind it. I hope the state government will work decisively to provide relief to the affected people and help them rebuild their lives with strength and dignity," Pawar said.

Most parts of Marathwada region, comprising Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv districts, witnessed torrential rains and flooding recently, and the work of assessing crop losses is currently underway.

Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 86 persons across these eight districts so far during the ongoing monsoon season. PTI MR BNM