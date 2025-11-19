Maharashtra Raj Bhavan staff offer floral tribute to ex-PM Indira Gandhi

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Floral tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her 108th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Archana Gaikwad, a private secretary to Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Karuna Wavdankar, officiating under secretary (admin), offered floral tributes, according to a release.

They also administered the 'National Integration Pledge' to the staff and officers of Raj Bhavan and police personnel.

Officials took an oath to preserve and strengthen the integrity of the nation, and to resolve all differences by peaceful and constitutional means, the statement said. PTI PR NSK