Maharashtra ranks 2nd in country in crimes against foreigners, says NCRB

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded the second-highest number of crimes against foreigners, after Karnataka, as per the latest data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

For crimes committed by foreigners, the state ranked third, said the agency, which has released figures for 2023.

Maharashtra registered 19 cases of foreigners being targeted in 2023, compared to 21 in the previous year and eight in 2021. Chargesheets were filed in 46.78 per cent of these cases. Karnataka topped the list with 32 cases in 2023, it said.

The state registered 276 cases of foreigners committing crimes in 2023, against 149 in 2022 and 139 in 2021. West Bengal topped with 1,021 such cases, followed by Tripura (285).

According to the crime data agency, Maharashtra recorded one case of murder by a foreigner in 2023, four cases of human trafficking and seven cases of cheating. The state also registered 41 cases under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act, 46 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and 123 under the Passport Act. PTI DC NR