Maharashtra receives record FDI of past decade in just nine months of 2024-25: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Maharashtra has received record FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows of the past ten years in just nine months of 2024-25, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Fadnavis quoted the Centre’s DPIIT foreign investment report for December 2024 to back his claim.

As per the report, Maharashtra has crossed the highest annual foreign direct investment in the last 10 years in just 9 months of the current fiscal, he said.

A total of Rs 1,39,434 crore has been received in the first 9 months of the financial year 2024-2025, he said.

“This is the highest foreign investment received in Maharashtra in any single year in the last 10 years,” he said.

According to the data compiled by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) for the end of December 2024, Maharashtra tops the country in FDI inflow, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat.

“In doing so, the Mahayuti government has broken its own record for the financial year 2016-17. Of course, there is still one quarter left in this financial year,” he said in a post on X.

The Mahayuti coalition, which swept the assembly polls in the state last year, comprises BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar.

“Under the leadership of my colleagues Deputy Chief Ministers Eknathrao Shinde, Ajitdada Pawar and the cabinet, this race for our Maharashtra will continue as it is,” he said. PTI MR NR