Maharashtra records 63 new coronavirus cases, one more death

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 63 fresh cases of coronavirus and one more fatality linked to the respiratory illness, the health department said.

Mumbai recorded 23 of these cases, while the lone coronavirus-related death was reported from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in central Maharashtra, the department said in a bulletin.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.81 per cent.

The state has 250 patients infected with the new JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron, said the bulletin.

The World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a separate 'variant of interest' (VoI) given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a 'low' global public health risk.

The bulletin said 113 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.18 per cent.

The health department said 10,054 tests were conducted state-wide in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19. PTI PR RSY