Maharashtra records 87 new coronavirus cases, two fatalities

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 87 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, the state health department said in a release.

Mumbai recorded 19 cases, while Pune city and Sangli district recorded one fatality each.

A day before, 37 cases had been recorded.

The state's tally of COVID-19 cases since March 2020 rose to 81,72,287 and death toll stood at 1,48,566.

Notably, Maharashtra recorded 46 cases between December 14 to 20, whereas between December 21 to 27, as many as 267 new cases came to light.

The state has so far recorded 10 cases of the new JN.1 variant of Omicron -- five in Thane city, two in Pune city and one each in Akola city and Pune and Sindhudurg districts.

At present, the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the state is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 1972 patients were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant, the state health department said.

As many as 10,864 coronavirus tests were conducted since Tuesday evening. PTI PR KRK