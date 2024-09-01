Maharashtra records 9.5 cr voters in ECI's final electoral rolls

Mumbai: With more than 16 lakh new voters registering in the electoral rolls, Maharashtra now has around 9.5 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming state assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI published the final electoral rolls on August 30.

The state has 9,53,74,302 voters, including 4,93,33,996 men, 4,60,34,362 women and 5,944 transgender voters, according to the electoral rolls.

As per the data shared by the ECI, 16,98,368 new voters were registered in the electoral rolls.

As many as 18.67 lakh voters are in the age group of 18 to 19 years, 1.81 crore in the age group of 20-29 years, and 25.4 lakh are 80 years and above.

The 80-plus age group has seen a dip of 45,208 voters in the revised list, it was stated.

There are also 21,558 divyang voters in the state.

As per the ECI data, Nandurbar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Bhandara, and Gondia districts have more women voters than men.