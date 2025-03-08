Maharashtra reeling under debt, facing financial anarchy, says Sena (UBT) leader Raut

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Maharashtra is being crushed under the burden of debt and claimed there is financial anarchy in the state.

He also said there was a "war" between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde.

"The state is being crushed under the burden of debt. The state is inflicted by financial indiscipline. There is financial anarchy," Raut said.

Old artists and litterateurs are not getting aid under a scheme meant for them ever since the state government started the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Raut claimed.

As per the economic survey tabled in the state legislature on Friday, the state's debt stock is expected to increase by 10.1 per cent over the previous year and will stand at 17.3 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

This, however, is within the prescribed limit of 25 per cent of GSDP as mandated by Maharashtra Fiscal Responsibility & Budgetary Management (MFRBM) Rules 2006, the survey added.

The survey said the debt stock currently stood at Rs 7,82,991 crore as per budget estimates, while interest due was Rs 56,727 crore.

On Fadnavis' jibe that he was not Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to stall projects, Raut said his party appreciated Fadnavis for staying decisions taken by the previous government where there was corruption.

Thackeray too had stayed such decisions which could have led to corruption and Fadnavis should appreciate Thackeray, Raut added. PTI PR BNM