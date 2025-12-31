Maharashtra renames industries department, sets up new commissionerates under new policy

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday renamed its Industries Department as the Industries, Investment and Services Department, and approved the formation of new commissionerates, including the Commissionerate of Industries, under a newly-notified policy.

The department issued a Government Resolution (GR) to this effect.

The GR said the Directorate of Industries will now be known as the Commissionerate of Industries, while separate Commissionerates of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Services will also be set up to strengthen institutional capacity, improve ease of doing business and provide focused policy implementation across manufacturing and services sectors.

Explaining the rationale in the preface, the government said Maharashtra aims to position itself as a global business destination, with a strategic focus on investment promotion, services-led growth and advanced manufacturing.

The restructuring is intended to align governance with the state's target of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030 and "Viksit Maharashtra 2047".

The GR also notes that services account for a dominant share of the state economy, with Mumbai and Pune acting as major service hubs whose spillover benefits are reaching tier-2 and tier-3 cities, necessitating a dedicated institutional framework for services and emerging technologies.

The government issued Maharashtra Industry, Investment and Services Policy-2025 earlier this year. PTI ND NP