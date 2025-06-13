Maharashtra reports 102 COVID-19 cases; death toll since Jan 1 stands at 25

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday reported 102 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally since January 1 this year to 1914, a health department official said.

The cases include 31 from Pune, 27 from Mumbai, 11 from Thane, seven from Amravati, six from Nagpur and five each from Sangli, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The number of COVID tests carried out in the state since January 1 stood at 20,468, the health department said.

Four deaths have been reported since Thursday, taking the toll this year to 25, including 24 with comorbidities.

The four deaths took place in Mumbai, Satara, Kolhapur and Ulhasnagar. PTI SM BNM