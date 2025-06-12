Maharashtra reports 112 COVID-19 cases; tally since Jan 1 touches 1812

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 112 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive patients to 1,812 since January this year, the state public health department said.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 62 are from Pune, 25 from Mumbai, 10 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, eight from Thane, five from Nagpur and one each from Raigad and Kolhapur.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in Maharashtra since January 1 stood at 19,772, the department said in a statement.

The state has witnessed 21 deaths in this period, with 20 patients having comorbidities. PTI SM BNM