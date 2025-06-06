Maharashtra reports 114 new COVID-19 cases; one more patient dies

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) As many as 114 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the count to 1,276 since January this year, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing up the toll to 18, the state health department said on Friday.

Of these cases, 44 were detected in Pune (42 in civic limits in two in rural areas), 37 in Mumbai and seven each in Mira Bhayandar and Panvel Municipal Corporation areas. They were followed by civic areas of Navi Mumbai (4), Pimpri-Chinchwad (6), Kalyan (3), Thane, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani (one case each), a health department statement said.

The department has conducted 15,510 COVID-19 tests since January, of which 1,276 were reported positive, it said.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Mumbai since January stood at 612, most of them were recorded in May, it said.

One more patient has died since Thursday, taking the toll to 18. Of these, 17 patients suffered from comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions), said the department.

Meanwhile, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli civic corporations released separate data and reported nine new COVID-19 cases in areas under jurisdiction.

The number of active patients currently receiving treatment or under home observation across both civic bodies stood at 38, according to official data released by Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporations.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) registered 6 new cases, bringing the city's total case count to 137 since the beginning of the latest outbreak.

In an official release, the TMC stated, "So far, 107 patients have been discharged, while the number of persons admitted to hospitals stood at 11. The city has registered one death so far." The neighbouring Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), in a separate release, said three new COVID-19 patients were detected in civic areas, taking the tally so far to 18.

The death toll remained unchanged at three, it added. PTI SM COR RSY