Maharashtra reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths; active tally at 630

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities linked to the respiratory illness, officials said.

Of the three deaths caused due to COVID-19, one each was reported from Pune city, Navi Mumbai and Sangli district, they said.

Among the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle logged the highest at 19, followed by 11 in the Pune circle, three in Kolhapur and one each in Nashik and Latur circles, said the officials.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

At present, Maharashtra has 630 active cases of COVID-19 with the Mumbai circle accounting for the highest at 312, they said.

So far, 250 cases of the new coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 have been found in Maharashtra, the officials added.

The World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a separate 'variant of interest' (VoI) given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a 'low' global public health risk. The JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineage, the parent lineage that is classified as a VoI, the world body said. PTI KK RSY