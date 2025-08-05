Maharashtra reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra reported five COVID-19 cases, including four in Mumbai and one in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic limits, on Tuesday.

With the fresh additions, the tally of infections since January rose to 2,745, the public health department said.

The count of fatalities remained unchanged at 43. The department said 42 of the deceased had comorbidities while one person died due to some other disease since January, an official statement said.

Out of 43,526 samples tested by the health department, 1, 2,670 returned positive.

With the addition of four infections, Mumbai's tally stands at 1,091 since January. PTI SM NSK