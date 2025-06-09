Maharashtra reports 65 COVID-19 cases; state's tally since Jan 1 now 1504

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 65 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the state's tally since January 1 this year to 1,504, the health department said.

The new cases comprise 29 from Pune, 22 from Mumbai, five from Nagpur, four from Kolhapur, two from Thane district and one each from Sangli, Satara and Parbhani.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in Maharashtra since January 1 was 17,292, as per the health department.

Of the 1,504 cases detected in the state in 2025, a total of 687 are from Mumbai, including 681 reported in May.

Eighteen persons have died from the ailment since the start of the year, 17 of whom had co-morbidities.