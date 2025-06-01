Maharashtra reports 65 COVID-19 cases, tally since Jan 1 rises to 814

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 65 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally since January 1 this year to 814, a health official said.

The 65 cases comprise 31 from Pune, 22 from Mumbai, nine from Thane, two from Kolhapur and one from Nagpur, a health department statement informed.

The active cases in the state as on date stands at 506, while 300 have recovered, it said.

Eight have succumbed to the ailment since the start of the year, seven of whom had co-morbidities.

One of the deceased had hypocalcemic seizures with nephrotic syndrome, the second had cancer, the third had cerebral infarction with seizures, while another had diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA with LRTI), the statement said.

One of the deceased was suffering from ILD (Interstitial Lung Disease) and another had diabetes since 2014 and had also suffered a stroke, while the seventh had severe ARDS with dilated aortic regurgitation. The eight fatality was a 47-year-old woman and her symptoms included fever and shortness of breath, the health department said.

In Mumbai, the number of cases since January 1 stands at 463, one each being recorded in January and February, four in April and 457 in May. March did not see any case getting detected in the metropolis.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Maharashtra in 2025 was 11,501, of which 814 returned positive.

All the diagnosed cases are of mild nature and patients are being given regular treatment, the health department pointed out. PTI SM BNM