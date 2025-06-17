Maharashtra reports 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 67 COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Mumbai, on Tuesday and two related fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

With the latest additions, the overall tally of patients who tested positive since January this year rose to 2,108, while the death toll climbed to 31, out of which 30 patients had comorbidities.

The two fresh fatalities were reported from Thane and Solapur.

At 17, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases, taking the overall count to 880, including 439 cases, reported in June alone. Solapur municipal corporation and Pune civic areas reported 16 and 14 fresh cases, respectively.

The state health department has tested 20,468 samples since January 1 this year, out of which 2,108 returned positive.