Maharashtra reports 68 COVID-19 cases, tally since Jan 1 reaches 749

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 68 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally since the start of this year to 749, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 30 were detected in Mumbai and 15 from Pune Municipal Corporation limits. Cases were also detected in Kalyan-Dombivali and Raigad.

The state health department said 10,915 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since January 1, adding that the diagnosed cases were mild and all patients were being given regular treatment.

Since the start of the year, seven COVID-19 patients have died in the state, six of whom had co-morbidities.

Adequate coronavirus testing and treatment facilities are available in the state and people should not panic, the health department said.