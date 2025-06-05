Maharashtra reports 98 COVID-19 cases; tally since Jan 1 rises to 1162

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 98 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state since January 1 this year to 1,162, the health department said.

Of these cases, 48 are from Pune district, 34 from Mumbai and six from Thane, an official said.

Since January 1, a total of 14,565 COVID-19 tests have been carried out, with 1,162 returning positive.

A total of 597 persons have recovered during this period, while 17 have succumbed, including 16 with co-morbidities, he said.

There has been no death reported from the ailment in the state since Wednesday, he added.

The total number of cases in Mumbai since January 1 is 575, of which 569 were reported in May.

The tally in neighbouring Thane Municipal Corporation during this period stands at 131, of which 101 have been discharged, 10 are hospitalised, 19 are in home isolation and one has died an official said. PTI COR SM BNM