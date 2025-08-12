Maharashtra reports two new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported two new cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,755 since January this year, the state public health department stated.

As many as 44 patients have succumbed to the ailment since the beginning of the year, out of which 43 were suffering from comorbidities and 1 with another disease, it said.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have recorded one new case each.

According to the health department, 45,057 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state since January 1, and 2,684 patients have recovered to date.

Mumbai has recorded 1,106 infections, including 551 in June, 102 in July, and 12 in August so far this year. PTI SM ARU