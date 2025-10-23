Maharashtra: Retired forest official transforms home into green nursery

Latur, Oct 23 (PTI) After spending years as a forest official, Shivaji Giri didn’t want to leave behind the greenery he was used to after retirement. He brought home pots and plants, turning his house in Maharashtra’s Latur into a thriving green haven.

Giri, who retired as an assistant forest officer, said he developed a deep connection with nature after being posted for several years in Naxal-affected regions with dense forest cover.

His home on Ambajogai Road in the city boasts thick foliage with more than 75 varieties of plants -- medicinal and flowering shrubs to fruit-bearing and rare forest species. Giri said his wife joins him daily in tending to their “green family”.

The former forest official said he also spends time reading and owns many books on ecology and wildlife. Giri said he maintains scrapbooks filled with newspaper clippings on environmental issues and conservation efforts. PTI COR NR