Maharashtra revenue dept employees go on indefinite strike

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Employees of the Maharashtra government's Revenue Department on Monday began an indefinite strike for various demands, including the implementation of a new employment pattern without removing anyone from their job.

The strike is likely to affect the registration for the state government's flagship "Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" under which eligible women will get Rs 1,500 per month. Processing work of crop insurance schemes is also likely to be impacted.

Revenue employees from across the state have joined the strike, as per a statement issued by various employee unions.

"We want the state government not to remove any employee from the job while implementing the new employment pattern in the state revenue department. We have decided not to do daily work. We will not resume duty until our demands are met," the statement said.

Employees claimed they had submitted petitions to the government highlighting their demands in the past but no action was taken.