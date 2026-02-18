Maharashtra Revenue dept to launch special campaign for single-day delivery of key services

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to launch a special campaign, named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, aimed at delivering 15 key revenue services in a single day through specially-organised camps, covering various sections of society.

The camps will be held over the next two months across all revenue circles, municipal councils and nagar panchayats under the first phase of 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajasv Abhiyan' covering citizens, farmers, agricultural labourers, students and women.

The drive will ensure the time-bound disposal of important revenue department services, Bawankule stated in a release.

The campaign will be implemented at the state level under the minister's supervision everyday, and committees headed by all district collectors have been constituted for its execution.

A state-level panel has been formed under Bawankule's chairmanship. It also includes the MoS for Revenue and ten members of the legislative council.

The committees have been instructed to review the entire state's progress, prepare schedules, make policy decisions, dispose of pending cases, scrutinise applicants' lists, monitor data, fix accountability and review fortnightly progress reports, according to the release.

Under the campaign, more than 15 major revenue department services will be delivered directly at the camp venues.

These include the disposal of pending mutation entries, correction of errors in 7/12 land title documents, distribution of digitally signed 7/12 and 8-A documents, issuance of income, domicile and caste certificates, non-creamy layer certificates, guidance and rectification in non-agricultural (NA) matters.

Other services include approval of benefits under social welfare schemes, issuance of certificates to students, settlement of cases related to violation of the Fragmentation Act, registration under AgriStack and PM-Kisan, and updating of village records. NA permissions will also be granted during the camps.

"The core objective of this campaign is that the administration should go to the people and deliver services," the minister said.

Camps will be held on March 7 and March 14, April 10 and April 17, and at municipal council and nagar panchayat levels on May 8 and May 15, the minister said.