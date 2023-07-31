Advertisment
#National

Maharashtra: RPF jawan shoots dead 4 persons on board train

NewsDrum Desk
31 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Railway Protection Force jawan arrested after killing four people

Mumbai: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

The jawan fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train, which was on way to Mumbai from Jaipur, the official said.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

 

