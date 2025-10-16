Maharashtra: Rs 1356 cr aid approved for 21 lakh rain-affected farmers

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved financial assistance of Rs 1,356.30 crore for farmers affected by excessive rainfall and floods, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said.

The aid will directly benefit 21,66,198 affected farmers across 15,16,681 hectares of damaged agricultural land, he added.

"The state has taken a decisive step by approving Rs 1,356.30 crore for relief, ensuring distressed farmers receive timely support. District-level authorities have been empowered to disburse assistance to the kin of those who lost their lives in the calamity, as well as farmers who suffered livestock loss or house damage," the minister said.

"By delegating powers to the district administration, we have eliminated delays. Beed will receive Rs 577.78 crore, Dharashiv Rs 292.49 crore, Latur Rs 202.38 crore, Parbhani Rs 245.64 crore, Nanded Rs 28.52 crore, Satara Rs 6.29 crore and Kolhapur Rs 3.18 crore," he said.

Each district has been allocated funds based on the extent of damage assessed, and disbursement has already begun, Patil stated. PTI ND BNM