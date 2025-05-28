Maharashtra: Rs 681 crore Ahilyadevi memorial upgrade plan gets administrative nod

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday granted administrative approval for a development plan worth Rs 681.32 crore for preservation and renovation of the memorial to 18th century Malwa ruler Ahilyadevi Holkar at her birthplace.

The state Planning Department issued a government resolution (GR) about the approval which comes ahead of the 300th birth anniversary (May 31) of the legendary warrior queen who was born at Chaundi under Jamkhed taluka of present-day Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar) in western Maharashtra.

The responsibility for coordinating and implementing the development plan has been entrusted to the district collector of Ahilyanagar.

In the state budget presented in March, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolios, said important sites of international and national significance, including pilgrimage areas, are to be developed through the Planning Department.

Accordingly, a draft plan for the conservation and development of Holkar's memorial site, including the required funding, was prepared by a committee headed by the Ahilyanagar district collector after consultation with local stakeholders and experts.

This plan was approved during a cabinet meeting held on May 6 at Chaundi. Within two weeks of the meeting, the Planning Department headed by Pawar issued a government resolution granting administrative approval for the Rs 681.32 crore preservation and renovation plan.

The GR directs that historical significance and architectural style of the site must be preserved, and the work should only be carried out by experts and institutions with archaeological knowledge.

All work under the development plan is to be completed by May 31, 2028, it added. PTI MR RSY