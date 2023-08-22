Maharashtra: Ruckus on Thane street after police take action against traffic violators

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) A case was registered after a group of people held up a towing van on traffic police duty in Thane city of Maharashtra after it took action against vehicles parked haphazardly near the Upvan lake, an official release said.

The incident occurred on August 19 when action was being taken against vehicles parked at the famous spot frequented by people on weekends.

A group of people prevented the towing van from moving and heated arguments ensued with the staff, a Traffic Police release said.

"Even when the towing van staff showed the required permit and license, the people didn't allow the van to proceed and threatened to attack them," it said.

They shot videos of the incident and circulated them on social media to malign the image of traffic police, the release said.

A traffic police official supervising the towing operation lodged a complaint, following which offences were registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Nobody is arrested so far. PTI COR NSK