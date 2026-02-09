Maharashtra school headmaster held for sexually assaulting Class 7 student

Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Feb 9 (PTI) Police have arrested the headmaster of a school in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl student, officials said on Monday.

The 47-year-old accused, headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school in Ghathanji taluka, sexually assaulted the Class 7 student on May 1, 2025 and February 5 this year, a police official said, quoting a complaint filed by the victim's father on Saturday.

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested on Sunday, he said.

The accused lured the girl with fruits and makeup items and allegedly sexually assaulted her on two occasions, the official said.

He also threatened to kill the girl if she informed anyone about the offence.

The accused has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rape and criminal intimidation and on charges of penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added. PTI COR CLS GK