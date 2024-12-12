Maharashtra SC/ST panel calls for detailed probe into vandalism of Constitution replica in Parbhani

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission on Thursday directed the district and police authorities in Parbhani to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the vandalism of a replica of the Constitution and bring facts before people.

A glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution installed outside the Parbhani railway station, close to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, was damaged by a man on Tuesday evening, which sparked protests in the city.

A bandh was called in Parbhani on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism. But the shut-down took a violent turn when a mob indulged in arson and damaged shops, vehicles and even the district collector's office.

In a statement, Vice Chairman of the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission, Dr Dharmpal Meshram, said the commission has taken a serious cognisance of the incident in which the replica of the Constitution was vandalised.

He instructed the Parbhani district administration to ensure that public peace and communal harmony are not disturbed under any circumstances.

Appealing to everyone to maintain peace, Meshram directed the Parbhani district collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and bring out facts before people.

Police earlier said that around 20 vehicles were damaged during Wednesday's protests. A man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising the replica of the Constitution and around 50 persons have been detained for indulging in violence so far. PTI CLS NP