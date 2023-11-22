Maharashtra SEC asks gram panchayat polls winners to submit expenditure details through app

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission has asked the newly-elected members of gram panchayats to submit their election expenditure details through the True Voter app.

The details must be submitted within 30 days from the date of results, it said in a release.

Elections for 2,352 gram panchayats in the state were held on November 5 and results announced on November 6. Thus, the elected representatives will have to submit their expenditure details by December 6, the SEC added.

Elections were also conducted for 136 of sarpanch posts.

In the naxal-affected areas, results were declared on November 7, hence the elected representatives from these areas can submit their expenditure details through the True Voter app by December 7. PTI ND KRK