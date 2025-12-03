Maharashtra: SEC calls meeting of 29 civic chiefs on December 4

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has convened a meeting of the commissioners of 29 municipal corporations in the state on Thursday (Dec 4) to discuss the finalisation of voter rolls.

The meeting will deliberate on the finalisation of the electoral list and the issue of duplicate voters, said officials on Wednesday.

The 29 corporations include Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivali, Kolhapur, Ulhasnagar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, and Akola.

The civic chiefs from Latur, Parbhani, Chandrapur, Bhivandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Panvel, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded, Sangli, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahilyanagar and the commissioners of the newly formed Ichalkaranji and Jalna have also been called for the meeting.

The elections to local bodies in Maharashtra have to be completed before January 31 2026, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Polling for the first phase of 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state was held on Tuesday amid allegations of bogus voting and violence, with even supporters of ruling allies BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena coming to blows at some places, officials said. The votes will be counted on December 21. PTI MR NR