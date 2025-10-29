Maharashtra SEC orders verification of duplicate names in voter lists ahead of local polls

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has directed officials to verify and take necessary measures to remove possible duplicate names in voter lists ahead of coming local body elections.

According to the SEC, voter lists prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Assembly constituencies are used for all local self-government elections, including municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis, without altering original names or addresses.

In the preliminary or final local body voter lists, names suspected to be duplicated are marked with a double asterisk (**). Local verification will determine whether such entries belong to the same individual or different persons. After preliminary checks of name, gender, address, and photograph, the voter will be asked to submit a declaration specifying the exact polling station or division where they intend to vote. The voter will not be allowed to vote at any other polling station, the SEC statement said.

If no response is received from a voter marked as a possible duplicate, and the person turns up at a polling station, they will be required to give a written undertaking affirming that they have not voted elsewhere. Only after strict verification of their identity they will be permitted to cast their vote, the SEC said. PTI MR KRK