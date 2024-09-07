Maharashtra: Security guard booked for beating dog to death in Palghar district

Palghar, Sep 7 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case against a security guard of a housing society for allegedly beating a stray dog to death, a police official said on Saturday.

The Nalla Sopara police have booked the accused Pankaj Singh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 325 concerning the maiming or killing of animals and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

Under BNS section 325, the punishment for such an offence can be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine, or both.

The alleged crime was committed on August 26 but came to light after an animal lover alerted the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Notices have been issued to the accused and the agency that had recruited him to appear before the police, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI ZA NR