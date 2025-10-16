Maharashtra seeing rainfall pattern shift, adaptation plans must address drought, floods: Experts

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Maharashtra is witnessing a shift in rainfall patterns, with historically rain-shadowed Marathwada and eastern districts such as Yavatmal and Chandrapur recording bouts of heavy rain this season, experts said on Thursday.

Adaptation measures must now address both drought and flood risks, they asserted.

"Districts within Maharashtra are showing swapping climate trends. Parts of Marathwada, which were once rain shadow areas, as well as the eastern parts including Yavalmal, Chandrapur among others are witnessing heavy rainfall," UNICEF WASH and Climate specialist Yusuf Kabir told reporters.

He was speaking at Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability workshop organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Mumbai in collaboration with UNICEF India.

The changing rainfall patterns in Maharashtra presents an opportunity to integrate ground and surface water resources more effectively with adaptation and resilience practices and interventions, he said.

This highlights the importance of coordinated action by the Central and state governments in partnership with grassroots organisations and other stakeholders, he stated.

"By empowering local institutions and engaging youth communities, we're not only securing water today but building climate-smart communities for tomorrow," Kabir added.

The shifting rainfall pattern in Marathwada, whether increased variability or more frequent extremes, directly affects water harvesting opportunities, he said.

"Years that exceed the LPA offer greater potential for rainwater harvesting, replenishing local water tables, and storage interventions. When rainfall falls within or above the normal range, decentralised water harvesting systems, such as check dams, farm ponds, and percolation tanks, perform optimally. However, erratic or below-normal rainfall seasons require adaptive strategies and community resilience to ensure year-round access to water," added Kabir.

State Climate Action Cell Director Abhijit Ghorpade said drought hit areas like central Marathwada, central Maharashtra, northern Maharashtra, Marathwada, where the water risk index is very high, are now seeing shifting rainfall trends, forcing planners to pair traditional water-conservation works with flood-mitigation measures.

"We were ignorant about it, but now the trends are clear, so we have to be prepared for both kinds of eventualities, drought and floods. We have to implement measures which are recommended in the plan, both in terms of adaptation as well as mitigation," he added. PTI SM BNM