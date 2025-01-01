Maharashtra sees 12.32 per cent rise in new vehicle registrations in 2024

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) More than 28 lakh new vehicles were registered in Maharashtra in 2024, a 12.32 per cent increase from 25.63 lakh registrations in 2023, as per official data.

Overall, 28.79 lakh vehicles were registered, including 20.50 lakh two-wheelers and around 4.50 lakh cars, a 12.32 per cent jump from 25.63 lakh vehicles registered in 2023.

Other vehicles include more than 1.20 lakh trucks, over 9,800 public service buses, 87,300 three-wheelers, and 84,500 tractors.

At 3.02 lakh, the highest number of vehicles were registered at the Pune RTO (Regional Transport Office), followed by 1.26 lakh at Thane RTO and 1.19 lakh at Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO.

Pune RTO saw a 3.23 per cent rise in registrations compared to 2.92 lakh in 2023, while Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded an increase of 12.62 per cent and 7.77 per cent, respectively.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI that they have to frequently open new vehicle registration series at Pune RTO due to high registrations.

"Almost every fortnight we open a new series (vehicles registration) at Pune RTO," Bhimanwar said.

In Mumbai, 2.79 lakh new vehicles were registered at four RTO offices, reflecting a 9.89 per cent increase from 2.54 lakh in 2023.

The highest number of registrations was recorded at Wadala RTO (76,623), followed by Borivali RTO (71,135), Tardeo RTO (71,602), and Andheri RTO (60,362).

While Wadala RTO saw a 14.91 per cent rise in registrations, Borivali, Tardeo, and Andheri recorded increases of 9.79 per cent, 6.64 per cent, and 7.91 per cent, respectively. PTI KK NSK