Maharashtra sees 34 COVID-19 cases; takes tally to 2041; one death reported in last 24 hours

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, while one fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The tally in the state since January 1 this year stands at 2041, while the death toll is 29, including 28 with comorbidities.

There are 512 active cases in the state.

A 44-year-old woman died in the metropolis, the official said, adding she was suffering from chronic liver cirrhosis, which is considered a comorbidity.

The new cases include 12 from Mumbai, eight from Pune and seven from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the state health department said.

Since January 1, a total of 21,951 COVID-19 tests have been carried out, it said. PTI ND BNM