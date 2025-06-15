Maharashtra sees 40 COVID-19 cases; takes tally to 2007; one death reported in last 24 hours

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40 COVID-19 cases, while one fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The tally in the state since January 1 this year stands at 2007, while the death toll is 28, including 27 with comorbidities.

A 47-year-old man died in Wardha district, the official said, adding he was suffering from liver cirrhosis, which is considered a comorbidity.

Of the 40 new cases, 22 are from Mumbai, 14 from Pune, two from Chandrapur and one each from Wardha and Nagpur, the state health department said.

Since January 1, a total of 21,456 COVID-19 tests have been carried out, it informed.