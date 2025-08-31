Maharashtra Sena ministers respond to Raj, say Marathas got quota when Shinde was CM

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse, both from the Shiv Sena, on Sunday defended the work done by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the Marathas and asserted the community was given 10 per cent reservation when he headed the state government.

Shinde was chief minister from June 30, 2022 to December 5, 2024. The legislation to provide 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community was passed in February last year.

Talking to reporters, both Samant and Bhuse said, "Ten per cent reservation was given to the Maratha community when Shinde was the CM." Apart from reservations, vacant posts were filled during Shinde's tenure as CM, the two ministers added.

Samant said interest free loans were given by the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, financial assistance was given to Maratha community students going abroad for studies.

The comments of the Shiv Sena ministers came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday asked reporters to address queries on the Maratha quota stir under Manoj Jarange to Shinde.

"Only Eknath Shinde can explain everything about the Maratha agitation and the reservation issue. If you want to know why Manoj Jarange has returned, ask Eknath Shinde. Last time, when he had gone to Navi Mumbai as chief minister, he had resolved the matter. Then why has it come up again? All these answers can only be given by Shinde," Thackeray had told reporters.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since Friday asserting he would not leave the metropolis till the Maratha community is given reservation. PTI PR BNM