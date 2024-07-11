Maharashtra: Senior citizens with annual income up to Rs 2.5L can make pilgrimage at govt expense

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for free pilgrimage to senior citizens under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, an official said.

As per the proposal, citizens above 60 and with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh can avail of the scheme.

Each senior citizen will be entitled to a maximum benefit of Rs 30,000 under the pilgrimage scheme, the official said.

The cabinet also approved the setting up of the ‘Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal’ for the welfare of pilgrims.

A skilled training institution for the Matang community will be set up, said the official.

The cabinet approved an additional expenditure of Rs 7,775 crore for the state’s free electricity scheme for farmers. In all, 44 lakh farmers will benefit from it, the official said.

The cabinet also gave its go-ahead for an incentive of Rs 1,000 for up to two hectares to cotton and soybean farmers for the kharif season and Rs 5,000 per hectare for growing the crops on more than two hectares.

In another decision, a loan of Rs 27,750 crore will be availed for land acquisition for the Virar-Alibag Multi Modal Corridor and the Pune Ring Road. The cabinet cancelled its earlier nod for a government guarantee given for the loan from HUDCO. PTI MR NR