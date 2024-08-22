Maharashtra: Senior IAS officer IS Chahal appointed ACS (Home)

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Senior Indian Administrative Service officer and former Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal was on Thursday appointed as additional chief secretary (ACS) in the Maharashtra government's home department.

Chahal was currently serving as ACS in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He will continue to hold charge as ACS of energy, minsters and industry departments.

Sujata Saunik, who was appointed chief secretary of the state on June 30, was holding charge as ACS (Home) so far. PTI ND BNM