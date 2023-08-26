Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar using guerilla warfare tactics to fight those who left his party, says Raut

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) National Congress Party president Sharad Pawar is using guerilla warfare tactics to fight those who left his party, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Raut also said his party is fighting a war on the battlefield with the Bharatiya Janta Party.

"Sharad Pawar and his associates have chosen guerilla warfare tactics to fight those who have left the party," he said.

Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2, leading to a split in the Sharad Pawar-founded party.

Hours after asserting there was no split in the NCP and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is its leader, Sharad Pawar had on Friday claimed he did not make any such statement.

The remarks had resulted in a buzz in political circles.

"Sharad Pawar will never align with the BJP. He is an important leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDIA Alliance," Raut said.

"This does not mean he is standing on two stones. No one has any confusion about Sharad Pawar," Raut added.

Raut also said there was no denying the fact that both the Shiv Sena and NCP had suffered splits. PTI PR BNM BNM