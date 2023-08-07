Maharashtra: Sharp exchange between opposition leader Danve and Aurangabad minister Bhumre at meeting

Aurangabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Aurangabad guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre and the leader of the opposition in Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, had a heated exchange in a meeting held at the district collector's office on Monday over the equal distribution of funds.

Bhumre belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde whereas Danve is a Uddhav Thackeray loyalist.

MLAs from Aurangabad district were also present at the district planning committee meeting when the war of words erupted between Bhumre and Danve.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

The viral clip shows Danve demanding details of the taluka-wise distribution of funds and saying the post of the guardian minister is not "jagir" (private estate) of someone. Bhumre replied, saying, "Yes, it is our 'jagir' now".

"One needs to raise his voice if the minister thinks that post of the guardian minister is his property. MLAs of the ruling parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP) also think the same way, besides ministers Atul Save and Abdul Sattar," Danve told reporters after attending the meeting.

He claimed funds meant for irrigation, agriculture and rural development are being utilised for other purposes while the basic work is not being given priority in Aurangabad district.

"I and Bhumre had worked together earlier, therefore, we observed restraint, otherwise it would have been different," he said about the incident.

Danve claimed the Kannad MLA Udaysingh Rajput (Shiv Sena-UBT) had recommended certain works in his constituency but it was not sanctioned whereas works suggested by a party worker were approved.

Speaking about the incident, Bhumre said there was no clash.

"There was a demand from them (Shiv Sena-UBT leaders) for more funds," he added. PTI AW NSK