Maharashtra should follow TN pattern for giving quota to Marathas: Union minister Athawale

Palghar, Nov 30 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday favoured creation of a separate category of OBCs to provide reservation to Marathas and suggested the Maharashtra government to get a bill passed in the winter session of the legislature to meet the community's quota demand.

Athawale said he supports the Maratha community's demand for reservation in government jobs and education and also the agitation in this regard launched by activist Manoj Jarange.

He was talking to the media during his visit to Palghar district adjoining Mumbai to participate in a programme.

"We want reservation for the poor among the Maratha community. We support the demand of the Maratha community and that of Manoj Jarange," said the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

If reservation is granted, it does not mean everyone in the Maratha community will get its benefit as the creamy layer criterion will come into play and only those whose annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh will be covered under the quota ambit, he maintained.

"Our stand is that the OBCs should not be affected while granting reservation to Maratha community members. Hence, a separate category (of OBCs) should be created to meet their quota demand," said the Union minister.

In Tamil Nadu, there is a 50 per cent reservation for the OBCs under two categories and Bihar also follows a similar arrangement, said Athawale, adding Maharashtra, too, should come up with the same pattern.

He suggested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to get a Maratha reservation bill passed in the winter session of the state legislature to be held in Nagpur in December.

The RPI (Athawale) leader said a quota legislation should be framed in such a way that it is legally strong and acceptable to courts also.

Asked about disqualification of rival Shiv Sena MLAs and petitions in this regard pending before the assembly speaker, Athawale said he hopes a decision on the pleas is taken at the earliest. PTI COR RSY