Maharashtra: Six held over fake input tax credit worth Rs 5 crore

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) authorities have arrested six key persons from as many firms for alleged violations with regard to input tax credit, an official release said on Saturday.

The release by Prabhat Kumar, commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Navi Mumbai Commissionerate, said that the six have been arrested on the charges of availing or utilising or passing on fake input tax credit worth Rs 5.01 crore received from bogus entities.

Bogus invoices worth nearly Rs 30 crore were raised without the actual supply of goods or services, said the release.

It identified the firms as M/s Bluesky Trading Company, M/s Scorpion Enterprises, M/s C A Traders, M/s Amrut Traders Impex, M/s Sona Trading Company and M/s Shree Satyam Trading Company. PTI COR NR