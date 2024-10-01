Maharashtra: slum-dwellers get one more opportunity to be eligible for SRA schemes

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has introduced a one-time "amnesty" scheme for slum residents who bought their houses after 2011 but were not included in `Annexure-2' of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

Inclusion in this list will make them eligible for SRA redevelopment schemes. The Government Resolution (GR) or order in this regard was issued on Tuesday, weeks ahead of assembly elections.

The SRA facilitates and regulates redevelopment of slum lands for providing better-quality housing to slum-dwellers.

The annexure-2 was last updated on January 1, 2011, causing problems for those who purchased houses in slum areas after that date.

The new GR requires officials to ensure that the number of slum residents listed in annexure-2 does not exceed the previous count after the revision. The exercise aims to replace the names of slum residents who have sold off their houses.

MLAs had raised this issue during legislative sessions many times. PTI ND KRK