Maharashtra speaker directs revocation of two MPCB officials' suspension

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday directed the state government to revoke the suspension of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board member secretary M Devender Singh and another MPCB official.

Singh, an IAS officer, and joint director Satish Padval were suspended on February 27 after they allegedly failed to respond to queries and attend meetings convened by state Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.

Shiv Sena MLA and pro-tem speaker Dilip Lande had announced their suspension after Munde expressed disappointment over their conduct and absence from meetings called by her.

On Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved a motion in the House stating that Singh had expressed regret over his behaviour and assured cooperation with the officials concerned.

"After due consideration, I moved the proposal before the speaker to revoke the suspension of Singh and another official," Patil said.

Following Narwekar's direction, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the House that the suspension of the two officials would be revoked. PTI ND GK