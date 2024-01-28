Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar to chair panel to review anti-defection law: Om Birla

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said a committee chaired by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has been set up to review the anti-defection law.

Birla made this announcement during the valedictory session of the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference here.

The anti-defection law, enshrined in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, was enacted to curb frequent switch of political parties by legislators. It provides for the disqualification of elected legislators from the legislature if they voluntarily switch parties or vote against the party's direction.

However, when two-thirds of elected members of a party agree to "merge" with another party, they are exempt from disqualification.

Recently, Narwekar ruled in favour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena by quashing the disqualification petitions against the Maharashtra MLAs filed by the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Narwekar is also examining similar petitions filed by Sharad Pawar-founded NCP against the outfit led by Ajit Pawar, who has staked claim to the NCP name and the party symbol claiming support of more than two-thirds of the MLAs.

Shinde brought down the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government led by Thackeray after he and more than two-thirds of Shiv Sena MLAs aligned with the BJP to form the government.

Ajit Pawar also joined the government later after claiming support of more than two-thirds of NCP MLAs and has staked claim to the party name and election symbol.

Birla said that during the two-day conference, the presiding officers discussed action plans to connect the democratic institutions with the public and to make them more accountable and transparent.

Birla lauded the suggestion for establishing channels of communications among democratic institutions at central, state and grassroots levels.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) adopted five resolutions at the end of its two-day deliberations which included urging Parliament and State/UT Legislatures to review and align Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, taking into account current realities, to enable effective functioning of the legislative bodies in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

The second resolution pertained to encouraging Parliament/State/UT Legislatures to take effective steps at capacity-building of grassroots Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Bodies to further help strengthen the vibrant and ancient democratic ethos of the country.

The AIPOC also suggested that the legislative bodies adopt and promote emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), for improving efficiency, transparency, productivity and engagement with citizens.

The AIPOC also resolved to explore ways and means to improve their effectiveness in enforcing accountability of the executive.

It resolved to take pro-active measures to implement "One Nation, One Legislative Platform" for resource and experience sharing between legislatures and closer engagement with citizens. PTI SKU SMN