Maharashtra speaker's verdict in Sena split case 'not at all surprising': Sharad Pawar

Pune, Jan 10 (PTI) Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar's verdict in the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case, which went in favour of the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was "not at all surprising", but it should be challenged in the Supreme Court by the rival group led by Uddhav Thackeray, NCP founder Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

In a huge relief to Shinde, Narwekar, pronouncing his verdict in the case on Wednesday, held that the Shiv Sena faction led by him was the "real political party" when rival groups emerged in June 2022.

Thackeray, who stepped down as chief minister in June 2022 following a split in the Shiv Sena, heads the other faction of the party.

Reacting to the much-awaited verdict, Pawar said looking at the speaker's ruling, the Thackeray-led Sena faction will have to approach the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Union minister, an ally of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Thackeray, said the verdict was "not at all surprising." It was the collective opinion of all (Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents) that the verdict would not be pro-Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The opposition MVA consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar group).

"The people in the government, including Chief Minister Shinde, had on several instances spoken on what sort of decision would be coming and it shows they had an inkling about the verdict (going in their favour) and that assurance used to get reflected in their statements," said Pawar.

Thackeray will have to go to the SC as looking at the wording of the judgement, there is enough scope to believe his faction will get justice in the top court, the veteran politician said. PTI SPK RSY