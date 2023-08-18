Maharashtra: Special block for dedicated freight corridor lines to affect timing of last CSMT-Panvel suburban train

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) The last suburban train for the day from CSMT to Panvel on Central Railway's Harbour Line will leave at 12:13am instead of 12:40am due to a special block to carry out works connected to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), an official said on Friday.

Similarly, the first local of the day from Panvel to CSMT will leave at 4:49am instead of 4:03am, he said.

In a release, CR said the special traffic block on Panvel stabling siding 3 and 4 for Panvel suburban remodelling to facilitate work on the Dedicated Freight Corridor started in the intervening night of August 17 and 18.

The release, however, did not mention how many days this special traffic block will be in place.

It, however, clarified that the first local train for Panvel from CSMT and the last local train for CSMT from Panvel will be as per schedule.

As per the release, suburban locals for Panvel leaving from CSMT at 12.24 am and 12.40 am will be "short terminated" at Vashi station at 1.13 am and 1.29 am, respectively, while Panvel-CSMT locals departing at 4.03 am and 4.27 am will be "short originated" from Vashi station at 4.33 am and 4.57 am, respectively.

The release informed two new freight lines passing through Panvel station yard are to be built as part of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from JNPT to Dadri.

This would require modification of Panvel's suburban stabling lines, it added.

During the special traffic block, dismantling of a 140-metre long dead end line will be undertaken as well as suspension of stabling siding line numbers 3 and 4 along with dismantling of track changing point. PTI KK BNM BNM