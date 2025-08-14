Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill will trample on freedom of expression: Pawar

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill will trample on the people's freedom of expression, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a conclave held here to oppose the bill which was passed by both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature in its monsoon session.

Pawar conceded that the bill was not opposed effectively when it was first introduced in the legislative assembly last month by the BJP-led government, but added that the necessary course correction was done in the legislative council.

The former Union minister also alleged that "regressive forces" were infiltrating the judiciary.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on this occasion that the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill has no reference to sedition. Had there been such a reference, his party would have supported it, he said. PTI PR KRK